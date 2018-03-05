Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ADAMS, THOMAS G Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ Amount: $4,207.11 ALLETTO, LOUIS J 211 OGDEN PARMA TOWNLINE ROAD, SPENCERPORT, NY 14559 Favor: OCONNELL, KELLY Amount: $543.57 BELL, DONNA M Favor: BELL, CRAIG S Attorney: ...

