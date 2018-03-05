Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 21, 2018

Mortgages filed February 21, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 21, 2018                  69   Brockport COOGAN, MATTHEW Property Address: 98 FAYETTE ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1640 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $108,007.00 LAMERE, ALICIA J & LAMERE, BRAD E Property Address: 2 TUDOR RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2526 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,900.00   East Rochester BERTRAM, KASIE N & GAEBEL, KASIE N Property Address: 108 W CHESTNUT ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-2240 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo