Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Res judicata: Soules v. Connecticut

Second Circuit – Res judicata: Soules v. Connecticut

By: Daily Record Staff March 5, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Res judicata Administrative proceedings – Exhaustion of remedies Soules v. Connecticut 17-52-cv Judges Jacobs, Raggi, and Droney Background: The plaintiff appealed from a judgment that dismissed his complaint sua sponte on the ground of res judicata. The plaintiff alleged acts of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation on the basis of his disabilities, military ...

