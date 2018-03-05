Don't Miss
Trump picks tough-on-crime crusader with history of racial remarks for crime post

By: The Washington Post Kristine Phillips March 5, 2018

Before President Donald Trump picked him to be part of a federal commission that sets policy on how to punish criminals, William Otis spent years staunchly advocating for harsher penalties and a larger prison population. In several public testimonies and years of published commentary, Otis decried a criminal justice system that he believes has favored criminals ...

