Using death penalty as a political prop

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Politics at its worst is on full display in Pennsylvania. Not only is state Sen. Scott Wagner, a GOP candidate for governor, shamelessly trying to exploit the school massacre in Parkland, Florida, but his proposal to make the death penalty mandatory for school shooters is bunk. There is no requirement that a candidate for governor be ...