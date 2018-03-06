Don't Miss
Former kindergarten teacher admits to child porn charge

By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2018 0

Roland Yockel II, a former kindergarten teacher in the Brockport Central School District, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal child porn charge. Yockel, 31, of Hilton, admitted to receipt of child pornography before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, in Buffalo. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum ...

