Kamal Crues appointed Rochester city engineer

Mayor Lovely A. Warren has appointed Kamal Crues as the city engineer, the position that manages public-improvement projects in the city. “Kamal Crues has the skills and experience we need to help us transform Rochester to support a 21st century economy,” Warren said in a news release. Crues replaced James McIntosh, who retired in February. He lives ...