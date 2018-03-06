Kamal Crues appointed Rochester city engineer

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 6, 2018 0

Mayor Lovely A. Warren has appointed Kamal Crues as the city engineer, the position that manages public-improvement projects in the city. “Kamal Crues has the skills and experience we need to help us transform Rochester to support a 21st century economy,” Warren said in a news release. Crues replaced James McIntosh, who retired in February. He lives ...

