Laura Detwiler | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces the promotion of Laura Detwiler to team lead, benefits administration services. Detwiler has more than nine years of HR experience and will leverage her expertise in client management, department strategy and compliance to support HR Works’ benefits administration department.

Detwiler holds a bachelor’s degree in science from State University of New York College at Cortland. She lives in Syracuse.

