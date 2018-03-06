Sarah Kiessling | HR Works Inc.

HR Works Inc. announces the promotion of Sarah Kiessling to team lead, benefits administration services. Kiessling has more than five years of HR experience and will leverage her expertise in benefits administration, client management and department management to support HR Works’ benefits administration department.

Kiessling holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Pennsylvania State University. She is also a member of both Society for Human Resource Management and the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. She lives in Rochester.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.