Thomas Hughes | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Thomas Hughes has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP as an associate in its corporate & securities practice group. He assists clients with entity formation, restructuring and dissolution; contract drafting and negotiating; corporate governance and compliance and other general corporate matters.

Hughes is also a member of Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman’s asset receivable management & consumer financial services practice team. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as an intelligence analyst during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Hughes received his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and his B.S. from State University of New York at Buffalo.

