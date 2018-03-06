Xerox faces shareholder lawsuits

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In the span of four weeks, Xerox Corp. has found itself the defendant in two separate lawsuits filed by one of its largest shareholders. Darwin Deason, Xerox’s third-largest shareholder, has filed suit against Xerox, Xerox CEO Jeff Jacobson and Xerox’s board of directors to, among other things, allow Deason and other shareholders to nominate a full ...