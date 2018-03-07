Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Deposition: Hypercel Corp. v. Stampede Presentation Products

Fourth Department – Deposition: Hypercel Corp. v. Stampede Presentation Products

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Deposition Former employee – Failure to disclose Hypercel Corp. v. Stampede Presentation Products CA 17-01177 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff appealed from an order that precluded it from introducing or relying on any evidence or testimony related to the plaintiff's former employee, including any secondary or hearsay ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo