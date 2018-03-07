Fourth Department – Duty to maintain bridge: Jimerson v. State of New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Duty to maintain bridge Highway Law 53 – Sovereign indian nation Jimerson v. State of New York CA 16-01924 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimants commence a wrongful death and negligence action after the decedent and the claimant fell through a hole on a four-span bridge built by the ...