Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Jemison

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Jemison

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Vehicle search – Officer's training and experience People v. Jemison KA 16-00798 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to suppress a handgun seized by police after a search ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo