Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 23, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 23, 2018

March 7, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   HANSEN, KELLY M 1171 LYELL AVENUE C, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: HENRIETTA JUSTICE COURT Amount: $255.00 HARRING, AMOS D 639 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.0000 HARRIS, AKEEMELIJAH S 699 MAIN STREET E, ROCHESTER, ...

