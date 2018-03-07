Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed February 23, 2018

Mortgages filed February 23, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 7, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 23, 2018               71   Brighton PERRY, EDWARD W & PERRY, JENNIFER A Property Address: 184 VILLAGE LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3043 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $10,000.00   Brockport BOTT, NICHOLAS R Property Address: 102 DELAINA ROSE CIR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9341 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $85,600.00   Churchville BICE, LISA M & BICE, MICHAEL C Property Address: 6060 BUFFALO RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9705 Lender: ESL FEDERAL ...

