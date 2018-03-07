Don't Miss
New anti-harassment proposal introduced in NY Senate

By: The Associated Press March 7, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There's a new proposal to overhaul government sexual harassment policies in New York state. The Senate's Republican majority announced the measure Tuesday. Sponsored by Republican Sen. Catharine Young, the legislation would create a new, uniform policy prohibiting harassment at all levels of state and local government. A newly formed independent office would ...

