NY Assembly passes bills aimed at reducing gun violence

NY Assembly passes bills aimed at reducing gun violence

By: The Associated Press Chris Carola March 7, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Democrat-controlled state Assembly on Tuesday passed legislation aimed at reducing gun violence in the state, a day after Republicans who control New York's Senate approved bills that focus on school safety but don't address the gun control issue. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the majority's five-bill package approved Tuesday is another ...

