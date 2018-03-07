Don't Miss
Home / Law / Second Circuit overturns suppression decision

Second Circuit overturns suppression decision

No coercion found in recorded interview

By: Bennett Loudon March 7, 2018 0

Recording police interrogations isn’t a guarantee that there won’t be a disagreement about whether an incriminating statement is properly obtained from a defendant. U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo and Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy watched a 40-minute, video-recorded conversation between defendant John Haak and police in Hamburg, Erie County, and, in October 2016, concluded ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo