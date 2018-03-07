Don't Miss
Texas judge ordered electric shocks to man during trial; conviction tossed

By: The Washington Post MEAGAN FLYNN March 7, 2018

In Tarrant County, Texas, defendants are sometimes strapped with a stun belt around their legs. The devices are used to deliver a shock in the event the person gets violent or attempts to escape. But in the case of Terry Lee Morris, the device was used as punishment for refusing to answer a judge's questions properly ...

