Don't Miss
Home / News / Who is Sam Nunberg? Many want to know.

Who is Sam Nunberg? Many want to know.

By: The Washington Post Kyle Swenson March 7, 2018 0

Sam Nunberg - babyfaced, dark hair cut short, suit jacket buttoned - addressed the audience through a microphone. Technically, the issue was historical landmark status. But the fate of the former Manhattan Burlington Coat Factory had become an overheated proxy battle in the wider culture war. It was July 13, 2010, and the New York City's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo