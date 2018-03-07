Who is Sam Nunberg? Many want to know.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Sam Nunberg - babyfaced, dark hair cut short, suit jacket buttoned - addressed the audience through a microphone. Technically, the issue was historical landmark status. But the fate of the former Manhattan Burlington Coat Factory had become an overheated proxy battle in the wider culture war. It was July 13, 2010, and the New York City's ...