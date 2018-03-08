Corporate and Commercial Real Estate Paralegal

Merzbach & Solomon, P.C. is seeking a paralegal with strong skills to join our sophisticated business law practice with a small firm feel. The successful candidate will possess a solid background in corporate and/or commercial real estate work and robust problem solving skills, and will thrive in a fast-paced environment where initiative, responsibility and a strong work ethic are essential. Full-time is preferred, but part-time would be considered. Strong written and oral communication skills and Word/Excel skills are required. Salary commensurate with experience.

Send your resume to Merzbach & Solomon, P.C., 73 State Street, Rochester, New York 14614, Attn: Steven Solomon, or to ssolomon@merzbachlaw.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

