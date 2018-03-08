Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 9, 2018

Court Calendars for March 9, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2018 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Mercado v Mercado – Craig D Carson – Pro se 2—Garofalo v Garofalo – Muareen A Pineau – Dibble & Miller – Thomas C Hartzell 3—Nicol v Nicol – Susan K Duke – Michael D Schmitt – Efthia Bourtis 4—Delaus v Delaus – Pro se – Pro se – Matthew J Fero 5—Hawkins ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo