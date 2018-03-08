Don't Miss
Home / Law / Disability decision reversed

Disability decision reversed

Administrative law judge must reconsider doctor’s opinion

By: Bennett Loudon March 8, 2018 0

A federal judge has reversed an administrative decision denying Social Security disability benefits for a woman claiming several ailments. The plaintiff, Michelle Maio, filed for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits on Nov. 29, 2012, claiming disability that started on Jan. 1, 1994, due to lupus, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine headaches, Raynaud’s syndrome, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, chronic fear, ...

