Federal Tax Liens for February 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   MASTRELLA, BRIAN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $41,062.95 MEHALICK, MICHELLE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $42,259.00 SPROUT, DAVID E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,407.25 SPROUT DRYWALL LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,505.49 STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,067.72 HAMMOND, SHAUN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,229.23 IANACONE, ROSEMARY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,001.54 PHU CONCEPTS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,548.96 SODOMA ...

