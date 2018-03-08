Fourth Department – Identification: People v. Gambale

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Identification Surveillance video – Long-time acquaintance People v. Gambale KA 14-00722 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: At issue is whether the people met their burden of establishing that a parole officer’s identification of the defendant on the surveillance video was merely confirmatory. Ruling: The Appellate Division held that the evidence adduced ...