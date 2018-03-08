Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Identification: People v. Gambale

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Identification Surveillance video – Long-time acquaintance People v. Gambale KA 14-00722 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: At issue is whether the people met their burden of establishing that a parole officer’s identification of the defendant on the surveillance video was merely confirmatory. Ruling: The Appellate Division held that the evidence adduced ...

