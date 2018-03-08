Fourth Department – Surrogate’s Court: Matter of Elizabeth Gurney

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Surrogate’s Court Objections – Release – Validity – Burden of full disclosure Matter of Elizabeth Gurney CA 17-00908 Appealed from Surrogate’s Court, Erie County Background: In the proceeding for the judicial settlement of the final accounting of the decedent’s estate, the objectant and guardian ad litem appealed from an order that ...