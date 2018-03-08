Fourth Department – Warrantless entry: People v. Hoffman

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Warrantless entry Consent People v. Hoffman KA 15-01849 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon, burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges arose from the defendant’s burglary of his neighbor’s home, which was witnessed ...