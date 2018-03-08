Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for February 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2018 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   CONIBEAR TRUCKING LLC, 11038 BUCKMAN ROAD, PAVILION, NY 14525 Favor: AMERICAN FLEET MAINTENANCE INC Attorney: HANDELMAN WITKOWICZ & LEVITSKY LLP Amount: $14,806.39 FERNANDEZ, ANDRES 9 COVERLY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-4839 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ...

