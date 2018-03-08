Don't Miss
Martin Shkreli’s long, strange tale could end with a decade in prison

By: The Washington Post RENAE MERLE March 8, 2018 0

NEW YORK — The two years since the FBI ushered Martin Shkreli in gray hoodie out of his Manhattan apartment might as well be a lifetime ago. The former hedge fund manager gained notoriety for his decision to raise the price of a lifesaving drug 5,000 percent, earning him a lecture from Congress. He smirked his ...

