Martin Shkreli’s long, strange tale could end with a decade in prison

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK — The two years since the FBI ushered Martin Shkreli in gray hoodie out of his Manhattan apartment might as well be a lifetime ago. The former hedge fund manager gained notoriety for his decision to raise the price of a lifesaving drug 5,000 percent, earning him a lecture from Congress. He smirked his ...