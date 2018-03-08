Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 26, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 8, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 26, 2018                  81   Brighton WEBB, SARAH E Property Address: 91 BUFFARD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3102 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $181,600.00 COVEY, GREGORY J & RUCH, KIMBERLY M Property Address: 376 HEMINGWAY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3318 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $147,500.00 FURGIUELE, FANNY D & PALMORE, CLIFF Property Address: 1751 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2313 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $13,500.00 ALICIAMARIE, NASSAR Property Address: 45 ...

