Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to tax and fraud charges in Virginia court

Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to tax and fraud charges in Virginia court

By: The Washington Post Rachel Weiner March 8, 2018 0

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager pleaded not guilty to tax and fraud charges in federal court in Virginia on Thursday, as he appeared before a judge in the second criminal case brought against him by the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. During the hearing in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Judge ...

