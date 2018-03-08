Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – First Amendment: Halleck v. Manhattan Community Access Corp., et al.

Second Circuit – First Amendment: Halleck v. Manhattan Community Access Corp., et al.

March 8, 2018

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Public forum – Public access TV channel – State actor Halleck v. Manhattan Community Access Corp., et al. 16-4155-cv Judges Newman, Jacobs, and Lohier Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their claims against the defendant city and a private corporation and its employees operating a public access television ...

