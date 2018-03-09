Don't Miss
After impasse, jury resumes work at trial of ex-Cuomo aide

After impasse, jury resumes work at trial of ex-Cuomo aide

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister March 9, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in the bribery trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seemed back on track Thursday, completing a fifth day of deliberations without signs of the discord revealed in its fourth. The jury deciding the fate of longtime Cuomo confidante Joseph Percoco asked for transcripts of ...

