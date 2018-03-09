After impasse, jury resumes work at trial of ex-Cuomo aide

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — The jury in the bribery trial of a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo seemed back on track Thursday, completing a fifth day of deliberations without signs of the discord revealed in its fourth. The jury deciding the fate of longtime Cuomo confidante Joseph Percoco asked for transcripts of ...