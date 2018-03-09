Bill to authorize sports betting introduced in New York

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press March 9, 2018 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A bill to legalize sports betting has been introduced in the New York state Senate. Republican Sen. John Bonacic of Orange County announced his proposal Thursday. It would authorize sports betting in casinos and online, and subject casino sports betting to an 8.5 percent tax on gross revenue. Sports betting operators would also ...

