Bill to authorize sports betting introduced in New York

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A bill to legalize sports betting has been introduced in the New York state Senate. Republican Sen. John Bonacic of Orange County announced his proposal Thursday. It would authorize sports betting in casinos and online, and subject casino sports betting to an 8.5 percent tax on gross revenue. Sports betting operators would also ...