Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for March 12, 2018

Court Calendars for March 12, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018 0

City Court HON. MAIJA C. DIXON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Chenh Sith Hou, Phy Duch Hou, et ano v Carmen Imegi, 58 Ave C – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Rochester Housing Authority v Helvia Perez, 235 Ave C – Ernest D Santoro 3—Rochester Housing Authority v Patricia Rosario Rivera, 40 Chevalin St – Ernest D ...

