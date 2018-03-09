Don't Miss
Deeds filed February 27, 2018

March 9, 2018

Deeds   Recorded February 27, 2018                  62   Chili DONLON, JOHN J et ano to DONLON, MARY ELLEN Property Address: 34 HALLOCK ROAD, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11990  Page: 78 Tax Account: 133.16-3-51 Full Sale Price: $1 KASEMAN PROPERTIES LLC to TOWNSEND, JANEL R et ano Property Address: 15 LAWNSBURY DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11990  Page: 123 Tax Account: 145.18-2-12 Full Sale Price: $154,900 DUPREY, THOMAS  to EMMONS, GAIL  et ano Property ...

