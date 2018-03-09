DHS official jailed over domestic violence case says he handles ‘high volume’ of classified information

WASHINGTON - A senior career official with the Department of Homeland Security who served jail time for an alleged assault on his wife handles a "high volume" of classified information in his role as an intelligence briefer, according to his online résumé. Lawrence Curran was arrested and charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault in Arlington, ...