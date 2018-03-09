Ex-Justice Department lawyer caught in ‘most serious’ internal corruption case in recent memory

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former corporate-fraud prosecutor carried out the "most serious" example of public corruption by a U.S. Department of Justice attorney in years by stealing more than 40 whistleblower fraud cases in 2016 and trying to sell the secret information to companies under federal investigation, prosecutors said. The scheme was an attempt to woo potential clients and ...