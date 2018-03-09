Fourth Department – Search warrant: People v. Johnston

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Search warrant Probable cause – Confidential informant People v. Johnston KA 15-00133 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges arose following the execution of search warrants for the defendant’s house and vehicle. The warrants were ...