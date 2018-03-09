Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Search warrant: People v. Johnston

Fourth Department – Search warrant: People v. Johnston

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Search warrant Probable cause – Confidential informant People v. Johnston KA 15-00133 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance. The charges arose following the execution of search warrants for the defendant’s house and vehicle. The warrants were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo