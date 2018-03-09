Fourth Department – Youthful offender: People v. B.J.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful offender No criminal history – Abuse of discretion People v. B.J. KA 15-01389 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the County Court erred in denying his request to be adjudicated as a youthful offender. Ruling: The ...