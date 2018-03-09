Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for February 27, 2018

March 9, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   MILLER, NORA-JANE 1076 FAIRDALE GLEN, FARMINGTON, NY 14425 Favor: HENRIETTA JUSTICE COURT Amount: $125.00 MILLER, TERRENCE S 665 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-4716 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $200.00 MOLINA, MICHAEL G 68 KELLY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

