Judicial watchdog agency files annual report

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has released its 2018 annual report, covering activities in 2017. The report notes that the Commission received 2,143 complaints in 2017 — the highest number in its history and a 10 percent increase from the year before. The Commission is the state government agency responsible for investigating complaints of ...