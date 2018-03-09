Don't Miss
Judicial watchdog agency files annual report

Record number of complaints received in 2017

By: Bennett Loudon March 9, 2018 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has released its 2018 annual report, covering activities in 2017. The report notes that the Commission received 2,143 complaints in 2017 — the highest number in its history and a 10 percent increase from the year before. The Commission is the state government agency responsible for investigating complaints of ...

