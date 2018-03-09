Don't Miss
Mortgages filed February 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 27, 2018                  77   Brighton GUOJI, CAI & WU, YA FANG Property Address: 285 HEMINGWAY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3315 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $125,000.00 CRAIG, BENNETT KAPLAN & KAPLAN, JENNIFER M Property Address: 1385 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-1875 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $100,000.00   Brockport BARBER, KRISTIN M & BARBER, TIMOTHY Property Address: 234 HOLLYBROOK RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2538 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

