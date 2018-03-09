Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for February 27, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   ROTH, DONALD J Appoints: KENNEDY, JOHN SURRE-KEEFE, JOANN E Appoints: KORNIENKO, STEPHEN R AYER, JOHN DANIEL Appoints: AYER, JOHN DANIEL DENNIS, GLORIA G Appoints: DENNIS, THOMAS W DENNIS, WARREN B Appoints: DENNIS, THOMAS W HOLMES, KAREN J Appoints: HOLMES, MICHAEL ...

