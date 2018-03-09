Don't Miss
Rochester homeownership disparity among the highest nationwide

Rochester homeownership disparity among the highest nationwide

By: Daily Record Staff Velvet Spicer March 9, 2018 0

Black homeownership has been on a downward path for a number of years, particularly among those aged 45 to 64, but no other racial group has seen as dramatic a drop in homeownership as African-Americans since 2001. And in Rochester, where homeownership disparity is among the highest nationwide, black homeownership is just 32.5 percent. Urban Institute, ...

