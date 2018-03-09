Second Circuit – Fourteenth Amendment: Hancock v. County of Rensselaer

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 9, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fourteenth Amendment Medical records – Right to privacy Hancock v. County of Rensselaer 16-2888 Judges Walker, Pooler, and Lohier Background: The appellants appealed from the dismissal of their claims under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and granting summary judgment to the appellees on the appellant’s claim for violation of their right ...

