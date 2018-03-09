Wyoming County firm sued over tainted horse feed

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An Allegany County horse stable is suing a feed supplier for allegedly selling them tainted feed that will ultimately lead to the deaths of dozens of horses. Seventeen horse-owner plaintiffs, led by Tonya and Michael Cooper, who run the stable called TMC Performance Horses, filed the suit against feed supplier Reisdorf Bros. Inc. on Feb. 14 ...