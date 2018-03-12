Don't Miss
5LINX defendants not lying low

All three pursuing new ventures while federal trial looms

By: Bennett Loudon March 12, 2018 0

One of the three defendant in the 5LINX multi-million dollar federal fraud case wants to take a trip to Hong Kong and Bangkok next month to meet with business colleagues and attend a conference related to a new cryptocurrency venture. Jason Guck has asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman for permission to take the trip ...

