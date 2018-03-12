Don't Miss
Home / News / AUSA Douglas E. Gregory to lead Rochester office

AUSA Douglas E. Gregory to lead Rochester office

By: Daily Record Staff March 12, 2018 0

Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas E. Gregory has been named Attorney-in-Charge of the Rochester Branch Office. James P. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, announced the appointment Monday. “Doug’s skills, both as a litigator and a leader, make him eminently qualified to serve in this role,” Kennedy said in a news release. “Doug has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo